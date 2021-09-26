Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxcyte Inc.is a biopharmaceutical company develops vaccines for infectious diseases. It offers conjugate, pneumococcal conjugate and complex antigen-based vaccines. Vaxcyte Inc.is based in Foster City, California. “

Vaxcyte stock opened at $25.78 on Wednesday. Vaxcyte has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $53.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 0.49.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Jane Wright-Mitchell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $342,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,601,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,533 shares of company stock worth $1,728,873. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 434.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

