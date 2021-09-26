Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.250-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $854.56 million-$889.44 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $863.23 million.Verint Systems also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.530-$0.530 EPS.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $45.82 on Friday. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $52.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -169.70, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.19.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.38.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $110,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,957.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 4,500 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $198,765.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 120,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,313,783.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,770 shares of company stock valued at $963,912 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

