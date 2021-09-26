Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Veritone, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company. It developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. Veritone, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Veritone in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum raised Veritone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.60.

Shares of VERI opened at $25.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $841.25 million, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 3.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.67. Veritone has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $50.34.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $19.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.94 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 92.40% and a negative net margin of 95.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that Veritone will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Veritone by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Veritone by 6.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Veritone by 0.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 165,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Veritone by 11.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Veritone by 3.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. 47.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

