Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $24.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on VRCA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ VRCA opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.12. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.70 million, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.27.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRCA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $355,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2,540.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 117,442 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 856.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 319,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 286,134 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

