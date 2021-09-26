Vertcoin Achieves Market Cap of $29.19 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. Vertcoin has a market cap of $29.19 million and approximately $183,767.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,336.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,006.69 or 0.06937966 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.60 or 0.00349825 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.40 or 0.01186977 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.28 or 0.00109105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $234.46 or 0.00541026 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $222.57 or 0.00513587 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.97 or 0.00299905 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 61,947,672 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

