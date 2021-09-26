Vid (VI) Trading Up 53.1% Over Last Week

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded up 72.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Vid has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $222.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vid coin can currently be bought for about $0.0462 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vid has traded up 53.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00056572 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00130940 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00011908 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00044037 BTC.

About Vid

Vid (CRYPTO:VI) is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 25,275,382 coins. The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation . Vid’s official website is vid.camera . The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp . Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

Buying and Selling Vid

