Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 365.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430,717 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $12,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VSH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter worth $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter worth $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 100.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 55.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 22.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.96.

Shares of VSH opened at $20.73 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.03.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Vishay Intertechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.30%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

