Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

VIVHY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Redburn Partners raised Vivendi from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays raised Vivendi from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of VIVHY stock opened at $39.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. Vivendi has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.12.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

