Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Viveve Medical, Inc. is a medical device company focused on technologies for the cardiac and vascular markets. The Company’s lead product, RenalGuard (R), is designed to remove contrast dyes that are known to be toxic to the kidneys. Viveve Medical Inc., formerly known as PLC Systems Inc., is headquartered in Milford, Massachusetts. “

Get Viveve Medical alerts:

Shares of Viveve Medical stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. Viveve Medical has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $6.78. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.75.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.16. Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 109.68% and a negative net margin of 295.82%. The company had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Viveve Medical will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical in the first quarter valued at $67,000. 6.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viveve Medical Company Profile

Viveve Medical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of platform medical technology. It offers cryogen-cooled monopolar radio frequency technology, which delivered through a radiofrequency generator, hand piece and treatment tip. The Viveve system is a non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viveve Medical (VIVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viveve Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viveve Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.