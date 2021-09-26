VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Stake Lessened by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,249,157 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 893,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.73% of VMware worth $1,159,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 29.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,762 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the first quarter worth $1,379,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 25.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,249 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 17.4% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,900 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VMW. Citigroup began coverage on VMware in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, June 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.36.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $145.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.97 and its 200-day moving average is $155.03. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.79 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total transaction of $217,532.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,416 shares of company stock worth $506,044. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

