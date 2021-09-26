Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) and Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Head to Head Survey

Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) and Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Cellcom Israel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of Vodafone Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Vodafone Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cellcom Israel and Vodafone Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellcom Israel 0 0 0 0 N/A Vodafone Group 0 0 11 1 3.08

Vodafone Group has a consensus target price of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 5.17%. Given Vodafone Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vodafone Group is more favorable than Cellcom Israel.

Volatility & Risk

Cellcom Israel has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vodafone Group has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cellcom Israel and Vodafone Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellcom Israel -2.23% -4.87% -1.32% Vodafone Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cellcom Israel and Vodafone Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellcom Israel $1.14 billion 0.42 -$53.00 million N/A N/A Vodafone Group $51.14 billion 0.86 $130.82 million $0.94 16.86

Vodafone Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cellcom Israel.

Summary

Vodafone Group beats Cellcom Israel on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cellcom Israel Company Profile

Cellcom Israel Ltd. engages in the provision of cellular communications services. It operates through two segments: Cellular and Fixed-Line. The Cellular segment includes the cellular communications services, end user cellular equipment and supplemental services. The Fixed-Line segment includes landline and long distance telephony services, internet infrastructure and connectivity services, television services, transmission services, end user fixed-line equipment and supplemental services. The company offers cellular and landline telephony, roaming, internet, fax services, text and multimedia messaging services, cellular content and data services, technical support, account information, and direct-to-the-door parcel delivery. Cellcom was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers. It also provides mobile, fixed and a suite of converged communication services, such as Internet of Things (IoT) comprising managed IoT connectivity, automotive and insurance services, as well as smart metering and health solutions, cloud and security portfolio comprising public and private cloud services, as well as cloud-based applications and products for securing networks and devices and international voice, IP transit and messaging services to support business customers that include small home offices and large multi-national companies. The company was founded on July 17, 1984 and is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom.

