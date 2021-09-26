Vortex Defi (VTX) Price Hits $0.0166

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded up 13.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Vortex Defi has a market cap of $41,582.32 and approximately $3,363.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vortex Defi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0166 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vortex Defi has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded up 74.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

About Vortex Defi

VTX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vortex Defi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vortex Defi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

