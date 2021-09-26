Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Receives $72.27 Average PT from Brokerages

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.27.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VOYA. downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $196,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 78.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter.

VOYA stock opened at $60.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.17 and a 200-day moving average of $64.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $45.47 and a 12 month high of $70.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 13.72%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.