Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.60 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

NYSE:VTEX opened at $23.68 on Friday. Vtex has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $33.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.42.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $30.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 million. Equities analysts predict that Vtex will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

