Wanchain Market Cap Reaches $153.54 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 26th. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001822 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $153.54 million and approximately $4.98 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.86 or 0.00155929 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003993 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.41 or 0.00520263 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00017005 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00041897 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00013184 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,675,010 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

