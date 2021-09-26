Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) will post ($0.64) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.90). Wave Life Sciences posted earnings of ($0.86) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.12) to ($2.15). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($1.80). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wave Life Sciences.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.17). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 215.47% and a negative net margin of 746.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 9.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 4.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 13.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 22.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wave Life Sciences stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $6.18. 326,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,786. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.43. Wave Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $12.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.63.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Story: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wave Life Sciences (WVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.