Waves Enterprise (WEST) Hits Market Cap of $21.21 Million

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. During the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $21.21 million and $353,259.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00001166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

