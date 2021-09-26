WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Bought by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,268,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,271,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,666 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,565,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,838,000 after purchasing an additional 110,624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,942,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,007,000 after purchasing an additional 250,004 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,418,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,886,000 after purchasing an additional 137,445 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 168.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,289,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $90.00 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.72. The company has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

