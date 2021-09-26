Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.70.

Several analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Scotiabank raised Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,365,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,514,975,000 after acquiring an additional 462,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,710,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,632,309,000 after acquiring an additional 520,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,420,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,029,360,000 after acquiring an additional 486,423 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 12.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,431,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,614,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107,730 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,257,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,184,807,000 after acquiring an additional 187,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,918,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,080. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.19. Welltower has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $89.80. The firm has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

