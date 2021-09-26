Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Sold by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC trimmed its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 17.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 22.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,168,000 after purchasing an additional 58,015 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical during the second quarter worth $477,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 58.1% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 80.7% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 96,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 43,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 1,901.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 51,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $258,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,099,561.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WLK shares. Scotiabank raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.50.

NYSE WLK opened at $87.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $106.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.26.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Westlake Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.97%.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

