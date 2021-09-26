WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Stock Position Decreased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,244,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 766,272 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of WestRock worth $1,130,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 287.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 166.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 30.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the second quarter valued at $51,000. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $50.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.22 and its 200-day moving average is $53.11. WestRock has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

