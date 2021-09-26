Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

Research analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.62% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.27.
NYSE WPM opened at $39.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.63. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $51.43.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,446,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,210,000 after acquiring an additional 185,826 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 16,580,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,551,000 after acquiring an additional 380,544 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,750,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707,871 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,146,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,313,000 after purchasing an additional 181,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,335,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,225,000 after purchasing an additional 55,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.
