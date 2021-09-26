Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

Research analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.27.

NYSE WPM opened at $39.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.63. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $51.43.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $330.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.49 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,446,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,210,000 after acquiring an additional 185,826 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 16,580,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,551,000 after acquiring an additional 380,544 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,750,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707,871 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,146,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,313,000 after purchasing an additional 181,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,335,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,225,000 after purchasing an additional 55,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

