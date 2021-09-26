Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) PT Raised to C$10.00 at Raymond James

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 55.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on WCP. Tudor Pickering raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.20.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

WCP stock opened at C$6.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.07 billion and a PE ratio of 8.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.71. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$2.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.82.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$658.39 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,463,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,254,361.68. Insiders have acquired 35,000 shares of company stock worth $193,450 in the last quarter.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.