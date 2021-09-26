Whiteheart (WHITE) Price Tops $601.17

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 26th. In the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar. One Whiteheart coin can currently be purchased for about $601.17 or 0.01376730 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $5.34 million and approximately $42,408.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00067419 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00103766 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.25 or 0.00133396 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,458.09 or 0.99521838 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,074.73 or 0.07041338 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.71 or 0.00755067 BTC.

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

