WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.57.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WSC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 2,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $58,275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $1,082,170.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,576.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,028,301 shares of company stock worth $788,506,166 in the last three months. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $32.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.51. WillScot Mobile Mini has a fifty-two week low of $15.86 and a fifty-two week high of $32.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.