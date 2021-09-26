Windsor Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,287 Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SUSC. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1,646.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,368,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,708 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,568,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,910,000 after buying an additional 769,257 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,390,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,485,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,879,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SUSC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.82. The stock had a trading volume of 103,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,161. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.50. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

