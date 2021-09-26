Windsor Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,450 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 326,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 211,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,819,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPIB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.66. 3,972,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,989,385. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.59. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $36.10 and a 12-month high of $37.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.