Windsor Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Windsor Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,651. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.38. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $129.17 and a 52-week high of $206.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.83.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.