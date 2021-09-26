Windsor Capital Management LLC Sells 667 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Windsor Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 22.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.6% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 845.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

JCI traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $73.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,372,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,209,548. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.43. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $40.15 and a 12-month high of $76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

