Wing 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.27 Million (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 26th. Over the last week, Wing has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. Wing has a total market capitalization of $40.01 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing coin can now be purchased for about $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00068349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00103220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.78 or 0.00135179 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,436.06 or 0.99893987 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,064.03 or 0.07046631 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $331.44 or 0.00762248 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

