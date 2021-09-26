Wing Finance Achieves Market Cap of $32.15 Million (WING)

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. One Wing Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $16.27 or 0.00037587 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wing Finance has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar. Wing Finance has a total market cap of $32.15 million and approximately $7.08 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00068144 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00102352 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.69 or 0.00128638 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,338.93 or 1.00113721 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,043.21 or 0.07029862 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $328.41 or 0.00758629 BTC.

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,100,718 coins and its circulating supply is 1,975,718 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

