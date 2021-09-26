WINk (WIN) Price Up 5% Over Last Week

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last week, WINk has traded up 5% against the US dollar. WINk has a market cap of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006411 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00013804 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007912 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.61 or 0.00569723 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

