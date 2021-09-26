WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $248,000 Holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 286.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 286,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,466,000 after buying an additional 212,492 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 525.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 212,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,247,000 after buying an additional 178,601 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 228.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after buying an additional 147,813 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $2,368,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 15.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 337,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,822,000 after buying an additional 45,870 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on FBNC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of FBNC opened at $42.30 on Friday. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.18 and a 1 year high of $48.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.69 and a 200-day moving average of $42.28.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 32.57%. The company had revenue of $80.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.89%.

In related news, Director Dexter V. Perry acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

