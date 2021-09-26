WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $228,000 in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Alteryx by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,814,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Alteryx by 1.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Alteryx by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,246,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Alteryx by 30.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alteryx by 262.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AYX opened at $75.50 on Friday. Alteryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.66 and a fifty-two week high of $154.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.80 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $120.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.71 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AYX. Cowen dropped their target price on Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alteryx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.73.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $799,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,925 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

