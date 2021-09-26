WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 3,527 Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,527 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in MasterCraft Boat were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCFT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after acquiring an additional 20,820 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 13.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,038,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,622,000 after acquiring an additional 121,278 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the second quarter valued at $4,215,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 8.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the first quarter valued at $377,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCFT opened at $25.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.04. The stock has a market cap of $482.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 2.25. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $33.63.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 73.51% and a net margin of 10.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

MasterCraft Boat Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

