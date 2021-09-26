Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Sold by Noked Capital LTD

Noked Capital LTD decreased its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 58,200 shares during the period. Wix.com accounts for about 6.8% of Noked Capital LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Noked Capital LTD owned 0.17% of Wix.com worth $27,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WIX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Wix.com by 50.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Wix.com by 80.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $206.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.62 and a beta of 1.35. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $196.19 and a 52-week high of $362.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.87 and a 200 day moving average of $268.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $316.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.48 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 86.14% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. Equities analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wix.com from $339.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Wix.com from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist cut their price target on Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Wix.com from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.45.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

