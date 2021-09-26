Woodcoin (LOG) Price Reaches $0.0741 on Exchanges

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 26th. In the last week, Woodcoin has traded 26.5% lower against the dollar. Woodcoin has a market cap of $595,290.24 and $57,782.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0741 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,558.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,082.08 or 0.07075729 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.42 or 0.00349924 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $509.82 or 0.01170419 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.61 or 0.00109305 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $238.65 or 0.00547889 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $233.57 or 0.00536227 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006446 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.14 or 0.00298764 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

