Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1625 per share by the technology company on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Woodward has raised its dividend by 4.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Woodward has a payout ratio of 17.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Woodward to earn $4.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.57 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.

Get Woodward alerts:

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $114.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.73. Woodward has a one year low of $74.34 and a one year high of $130.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $556.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.21 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Woodward will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WWD. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.67.

In other Woodward news, Director David P. Hess purchased 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.77 per share, with a total value of $500,588.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,588. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $46,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Woodward stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Woodward worth $8,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.