X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) vs. Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Financial Contrast

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares X4 Pharmaceuticals and Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A -92.87% -59.00% Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

This table compares X4 Pharmaceuticals and Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals $3.00 million 45.89 -$62.13 million ($3.09) -1.79 Acumen Pharmaceuticals $1.44 million 453.58 -$7.32 million N/A N/A

Acumen Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than X4 Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for X4 Pharmaceuticals and Acumen Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X4 Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00 Acumen Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75

X4 Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 261.01%. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.89%. Given X4 Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe X4 Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Acumen Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.8% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

X4 Pharmaceuticals beats Acumen Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003. The company was founded by Henri A. Termeer, Keith T. Flaherty, Renato T. Skerlj, Richard Peters and Paula Ragan and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

