Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ XENE opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average is $18.08. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $21.94. The firm has a market cap of $619.74 million, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.36.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 323.04% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,678,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,931 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,957,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,877,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,492,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,658,000. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

