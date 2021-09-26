XMON One Day Volume Hits $1.72 Million (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded up 49.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. XMON has a total market capitalization of $22.55 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, XMON has traded 274.4% higher against the dollar. One XMON coin can currently be purchased for about $15,085.72 or 0.34879006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XMON alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00067431 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.78 or 0.00103542 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.82 or 0.00133691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,329.45 or 1.00180066 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,052.31 or 0.07057101 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.47 or 0.00761744 BTC.

About XMON

XMON’s genesis date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XMON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XMON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.