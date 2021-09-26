Xponance Inc. Has $5.24 Million Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.46, for a total value of $621,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.83, for a total transaction of $2,334,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,010 shares of company stock worth $15,353,594. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on RMD. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.67.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $279.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.26, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $165.92 and a one year high of $301.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $279.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.10 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.