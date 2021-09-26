Xponance Inc. Has $5.93 Million Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,361 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,453 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $5,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

CDNS stock opened at $163.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.71. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.88 and a fifty-two week high of $168.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $728.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.76.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 49,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,332,333.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $143,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,521 shares in the company, valued at $14,146,630.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,682 shares of company stock valued at $27,524,364 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

