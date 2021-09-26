Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 11.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% during the second quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total value of $4,273,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,404.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,835 shares of company stock valued at $18,663,305 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LULU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.32.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $432.61 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $437.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.16 billion, a PE ratio of 68.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $405.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.18.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

