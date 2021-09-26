Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Trading Down 23.7% Over Last 7 Days

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 23.7% against the dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000628 BTC on exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market cap of $2.73 million and $1.53 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00067616 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00101427 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00127943 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,312.94 or 1.00217540 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,994.76 or 0.06929276 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.16 or 0.00752344 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol launched on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

