Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Youdao (NYSE:DAO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Youdao Inc. is an intelligent learning company primarily in China. It engages in developing and using technologies to provide learning content, applications and solutions. The company also develops learning apps and smart learning devices as well as online courses. Youdao Inc. is based in HANGZHOU, China. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Youdao from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.70 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Youdao from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $11.40 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Youdao from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Youdao from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $7.17 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Youdao from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.15.

Shares of Youdao stock opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of -0.63. Youdao has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $42.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.37.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.22) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Youdao will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAO. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Youdao by 51.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Youdao during the first quarter worth about $3,613,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Youdao during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Youdao by 53.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Youdao by 4,556.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 47,073 shares in the last quarter. 19.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

