Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stake Lessened by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc lessened its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YUM. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $158,160.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,606.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $2,441,661.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,758.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,606 shares of company stock valued at $4,433,076 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YUM stock opened at $125.52 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.73 and a 52-week high of $135.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup lowered Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.63.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

