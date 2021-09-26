Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Bought by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 37.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 252,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $16,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YUMC. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Yum China by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,193,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Yum China by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,145,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,129,000 after buying an additional 4,998,055 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Yum China by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,097,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,738,000 after buying an additional 2,975,028 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Yum China by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,428,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,869,000 after buying an additional 2,298,777 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Yum China by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,618,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,699,000 after buying an additional 1,793,580 shares during the period. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YUMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.72.

Shares of YUMC opened at $58.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.21 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.83 and its 200-day moving average is $62.53.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

