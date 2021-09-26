Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $75.55 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) will report sales of $75.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $74.50 million to $76.60 million. Byline Bancorp reported sales of $75.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year sales of $301.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $298.30 million to $304.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $280.75 million, with estimates ranging from $277.80 million to $283.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $79.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.45 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 23.85%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BY shares. Stephens cut Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Byline Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Kistner bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.61 per share, with a total value of $66,586.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,618.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 177.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 97,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. 41.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BY traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,431. Byline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $25.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.54 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

Earnings History and Estimates for Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY)

