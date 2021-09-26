Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $75.55 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) will report sales of $75.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $74.50 million to $76.60 million. Byline Bancorp reported sales of $75.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year sales of $301.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $298.30 million to $304.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $280.75 million, with estimates ranging from $277.80 million to $283.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $79.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.45 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 23.85%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BY shares. Stephens cut Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Byline Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Kistner bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.61 per share, with a total value of $66,586.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,618.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 177.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 97,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. 41.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BY traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,431. Byline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $25.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.54 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

