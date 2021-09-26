Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) will report $1.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55 billion. Regions Financial reported sales of $1.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year sales of $6.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.40 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Regions Financial.
Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Regions Financial by 1,538.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE RF traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.65. 8,713,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,059,158. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.76.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.
About Regions Financial
Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.
